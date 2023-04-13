Puntland administration sleeves up for ensuring watertight security in the region

Puntland Police Chief, Governor of Bari Region in the company of the Mayor of Bosaso District, the Commander of the Darawishta Army, the Chief of Security, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and other officials attended the Security Conference of Bari Region today held in Bosaso City, the capital of Bari Region.

During the meeting, the parties discussed on how to deal with the aggravating security situation in the area and formulated the following resolutions ;

– The security committee has started speeding up and bolstering security in the whole of the Bari region, especially in the city of Bosaso,

-A nnihilate Al-Shabaab & Daesh and bring to book those who orchestrate act of targeting the Al-Maruf trading company in Bosaso.

The Security Committee urged business merchants to cooperate with Puntland security agencies operating in Bosaso town and share with them any security-related burdens on the companies and their employees.

Business companies were also advised to change their internal security system such as security guards in the business premises, hidden cameras (CCTV), and equip fire extinguishers in their premises.

These decisions from the Security Conference of the Eastern Region come at a time when there have been recent burgeoning incidents of insecurity in Bosaso City, while the Puntland security forces are looking for the perpetrators.

Violence that defines southern Somalia has been spreading slowly north since 2008 when a series of synchronized car bombings shocked Somaliland and Puntland. Since then there has been an increasing occurrence, of assassinations, roadside bombs, explosives, and brutalities.

There has been no clear identification of the sources for the violence but the increased use of IED’s point towards al Shabaab.

The semiautonomous state of Puntland constitutes five of the 18 provinces of Somalia, and is home to six major clans

