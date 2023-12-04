Unknown assailants kill prominent businessmen from Bari region in Bosaso town

Reports coming from the port city of Kismayo indicate unknown gunmen have killed Malaaq Ibrahim Abdirahman, a community leader and a prominent businessmen from South West state.

According to witnesses Ibrahim was killed after leaving a mosque in the town where he performed dawn prayer better known as “Fajr”.

The assailants immediately escaped from the scene.

The motive behind the killing is not clear however cases of assassination of prominent figures in the town has recently been on the rise.

On Friday last week, Khadar Abdi Ali , a celebrated leader from Ethiopia’s Somali region and a prominent figure in Puntland State was killed at his residence after unidentified forcibly gained entry in to house located in Raf and Raho village.

The assassination also left his son with serious injuries sparking condemnation and uproar from Puntland and Ethiopia Somali region.

Puntland security forces have launched investigation into the incident in an attempt to apprehend the perpetrators.

