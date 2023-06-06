Two humanitarian aid workers die in Somalia in three months: UN asserts

In the words of the UN humanitarian organization, two relief workers died in Somalia between January and March of this year. 112 access incidents were reported nationwide during the first quarter, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

In at least 12 of these events (11%) there was violence directed towards aid workers. These violent acts included intimidation, extortion, intimidation, harassment, and verbal abuse, according to OCHA’s most recent humanitarian report, which was published on Sunday.

As per the UN agency, a humanitarian aid worker was killed by a stray gunshot during the most recent fighting in the northern Somali town of Las Anod. This regrettable incident serves as a sobering reminder of the dangerous risks faced by humanitarian workers working in conflict zones,” OCHA said.

A car rented by a nongovernmental organization flipped in February close to the settlement of Goobweyn in southern Somalia, killing one person and injuring four others. Movement limitations were the most often reported access constraint and they were caused by a number of circumstances, including military operations.

OCHA highlighted , security checkpoints, many of which charge a fee, obstruct safe, prompt, and unhindered humanitarian access.

Somalia a region compounded by protracted wars bears the brunt of global climate change despite minimal greenhouse emission of 0.03% faces a number of devastating humanitarian crisis .

At least 6.7 million Somalis , almost half of Somalia’s 17.1 million population, face acute food insecurity, with 300,000 expected to experience famine this spring. More than half a million Somali children suffer severe malnutrition , 173,000 more than in the famine of 2011. Due to a scarcity of food and water, more than one million Somalis have been internally displaced and are looking to move to locations where they can get international humanitarian aid.

Yet, the vast areas controlled by al-Shabaab receive only a trickle of aid, if any. One reason is that non-governmental organizations (NGOs) fear that al-Shabaab will attack aid deliveries. The second reason is NGOs’ anxiety that they will face international legal action on charges of material assistance to terrorist groups, since al-Shabaab seeks to control and tax humanitarian aid.

