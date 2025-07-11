Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, met with Nigerian Foreign Minister Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar on the sidelines of the 47th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, to enhance diplomatic and security cooperation between the two nations.

The ministers discussed the historic partnership between Somalia and Nigeria, agreeing to expand collaboration in politics, trade, diplomacy, and counterterrorism. They also emphasized the need for high-level visits between Mogadishu and Abuja, and stronger cooperation on regional peace and intelligence sharing.

With both countries facing shared security threats—Al-Shabaab in Somalia and Boko Haram in Nigeria—the talks reflected a mutual commitment to African-led solutions for peace and development. The meeting marked a renewed push for South-South cooperation and a unified African voice in global affairs.

This engagement signals a deepening of ties between two key African players working together to build a more secure, stable, and interconnected continent.