New UN Special Representative for Somalia Arrives in Mogadishu

Catriona Laing, the newly appointed Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Somalia, arrived in the country’s capital, Mogadishu, today. Laing, a senior British diplomat, was warmly received at the Aden Adde Airport by senior government officials, including the Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism, Daoud Aweys Jama, and the Permanent Secretary of the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Laing’s appointment comes at a critical time for Somalia, which continues to face numerous challenges, including security threats, political instability, and humanitarian crises. As the new UN Special Representative, Laing will be responsible for leading and coordinating the UN’s support to Somalia in its efforts to achieve peace, stability, and development.

Speaking upon her arrival, Laing expressed her eagerness to work with national and international partners to support the Somali people and government.

“I am thrilled to be here, and I eagerly anticipate working with national and international partners who support the Somali people and government,” she said.

Laing brings a wealth of experience to the position, having previously served as the British High Commissioner to Nigeria and the British Ambassador to Zimbabwe. Her appointment follows the departure of James Swan, the previous UN Representative in Somalia, who hails from the United States.

Laing’s arrival has been welcomed by the Somali government and the international community alike. Her appointment comes at a critical juncture for Somalia, as the country continues to grapple with a range of complex challenges. The UN and its partners have been working closely with the Somali government to address these challenges, and Laing’s appointment is expected to strengthen these efforts.

The UN has been a key partner for Somalia in its efforts to achieve peace, stability, and development. The organization has played a critical role in supporting the country’s state-building process, as well as in providing humanitarian assistance to those in need. With Laing at the helm, the UN’s support to Somalia is expected to continue, with a renewed focus on addressing the country’s most pressing challenges.

