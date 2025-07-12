MOGADISHU – In a high-level meeting at the headquarters of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) in Mogadishu, the Vice President of Galmudug State, Cali Daahir Ciid, briefed SoDMA Chairman Maxamuud Macalin Cabdulle on the worsening humanitarian crisis affecting communities in Galmudug, particularly those living along the porous and drought-prone Ethiopian border.

The discussion, held on July 12, 2025, highlighted urgent concerns over widespread food insecurity, displacement, and water shortages in vulnerable areas. The Vice President painted a dire picture of families struggling to survive under the weight of prolonged drought, limited resources, and inadequate infrastructure.

“Many families in our border regions are in urgent need of food, clean water, and medical assistance. We must act swiftly to prevent further suffering,” said VP Cali Daahir Ciid.

A combination of climate shocks, including failed rainy seasons and dwindling pastureland, has exacerbated livelihood loss and displacement in Galmudug’s rural districts. The areas near the Ethiopian frontier, already fragile due to decades of underdevelopment, now face a humanitarian tipping point.

The Vice President’s call for immediate humanitarian support reflects growing pressure on local authorities who are struggling to respond with limited capacity.

This crisis not only threatens lives but could further destabilize the region if left unaddressed. With the pastoral economy at risk, hundreds of households could lose their primary source of income—livestock—leading to deeper food insecurity and displacement.

Galmudug’s leadership is calling on SoDMA, federal institutions, and international partners to scale up life-saving interventions and to invest in longer-term recovery efforts.

In a proactive move, Vice President Ciid also presented a strategic development proposal aimed at economic recovery and resilience: the establishment of a modern meat processing and cold storage facility in Galmudug.

“Galmudug has vast livestock resources. If we can process and store meat locally, we will not only reduce wastage but create jobs and stimulate economic growth,” he said.

Such a facility, officials believe, could position Galmudug as a regional hub for livestock trade, tapping into both domestic and export markets—a transformative shift from aid dependency to economic self-reliance.

The Galmudug State of Somalia, formed in 2006 and officially recognized in 2015, covers a vast portion of central Somalia. While rich in livestock and untapped natural resources, the region faces recurring humanitarian challenges due to drought, insecurity, and underdeveloped infrastructure.

SoDMA, established to coordinate disaster response and resilience planning, plays a critical role in responding to climate-induced emergencies. This partnership with Galmudug could mark a turning point toward more integrated local and national responses.

This meeting between Galmudug’s leadership and SoDMA signals a critical step toward urgent relief and strategic recovery. While the humanitarian needs are immediate, the vision laid out for livestock sector investment offers a glimpse of a more resilient and economically empowered future for Galmudug’s people.