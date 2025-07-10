LONDON, UK, – Somalia’s Hormuud Salaam Foundation has been awarded the Africa Social Impact Leadership Award at the 15th African Business Leadership Awards, a highlight of the ALM Africa Summit 2025, held in London on Wednesday.

The Foundation, which serves as the philanthropic arm of Hormuud Telecom and Salaam Somali Bank, was honoured for its far-reaching humanitarian work across Somalia. Its initiatives—spanning healthcare, education, economic empowerment, and disaster relief—were commended for significantly improving the lives of vulnerable communities in one of Africa’s most challenging contexts.

“This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to building a brighter future for our communities in Somalia,” said Abdullahi Nur Osman, CEO of the Foundation, who received the award at the Landmark London hotel. “We believe that true leadership lies in creating opportunities for all and fostering resilience in the face of challenges.”

Organized by African Leadership Magazine, the ALM Africa Summit marked its 10th anniversary this year. Under the theme “Africa Forward: Powering Leadership, Investments, and Competitiveness,” the summit brought together more than 300 global leaders, including heads of state, CEOs, and policymakers, for two days of strategic dialogue and partnership building.

Hormuud Salaam Foundation stood out among regional peers for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the establishment of Somalia’s first public oxygen plant at Banadir Maternity and Children Hospital in Mogadishu in 2021, a critical intervention during the height of the pandemic when oxygen shortages were leading to preventable deaths. The plant, which provided oxygen free of charge to all hospitals in the capital and beyond, addressed a life-threatening gap in the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

In addition to emergency response, the Foundation has focused on long-term community resilience. In 2024, it expanded its HSF Program, which facilitates life-saving treatment both at home and abroad for Somali children born with congenital heart defects. Meanwhile, its scholarship program, launched in 2019, has enabled hundreds of Somali students—particularly orphans and those from financially vulnerable households—to access higher education.

“Hormuud Salaam Foundation exemplifies leadership with purpose,” said organizers of the ALM Africa Summit. “It demonstrates what’s possible when businesses prioritize social impact and inclusive development.”

The African Business Leadership Awards are presented annually to recognize excellence in business and governance across the continent. This year’s ceremony took place as part of a broader summit agenda that included high-level forums such as the UK-Africa Policy and Business Leaders Roundtable at the House of Lords and the Africa Health Forum.