Mudug, Somalia – The Vice President of Galmudug State, Mr. Ali Dahir Eid, held a high-level meeting with the Turkish Ambassador to Somalia, His Excellency Mr. Alper Aktaş, to strengthen cooperation in development and to support the reconstruction of Galmudug’s economic infrastructure.

During the meeting, the two officials engaged in in-depth discussions on key infrastructure projects essential to the region’s development. These included the expansion of Hobyo Port, construction of road networks, and improvements to airports across Galmudug. Such initiatives are seen as crucial for enhancing economic growth and improving connectivity within the state.

Additionally, Vice President Eid and Ambassador Aktaş agreed on the need to encourage private Turkish companies to invest in Galmudug. This commitment is underpinned by the current stable security environment in the region, making it a favorable destination for foreign investment.

This meeting marks a significant step toward deepening the partnership between Galmudug and the Republic of Turkey, with a clear shared vision to advance economic development and infrastructure across the Somali federal member state.