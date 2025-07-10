Addis Ababa – The Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hon. MP Yusuf Mohamed Adan, has held a bilateral meeting with H.E. Muferihat Kamil Ahmed, Ethiopia’s Minister of Labour and Skills, in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between the two neighboring countries, with a particular emphasis on job creation, skills development, and strengthening the regional labor market in the Horn of Africa.

During the visit, Minister Yusuf also held a separate meeting with Mr. Mulualem Syoum, Head of the African Electronic Trade Group (AeTrade Group). The discussion centered around expanding collaboration in youth empowerment through job creation and vocational training programs, aiming to build a brighter and more sustainable future for Somali youth.

As a result of the talks, both sides agreed to establish a joint technical committee tasked with overseeing the implementation of the cooperation frameworks discussed. The committee will develop actionable strategies to turn the shared vision into practical programs benefiting the labor forces of both nations.

“Regional collaboration is key to addressing unemployment and building resilient economies. We are committed to working closely with our Ethiopian counterparts to ensure meaningful progress,” said Minister Yusuf Mohamed Adan.

This development marks another step forward in Somalia’s ongoing efforts to create opportunities for its youth and build a skilled workforce that can contribute effectively to national and regional development.