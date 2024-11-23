Ankara, Turkey – Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur met on Wednesday at the Presidential Complex in Ankara to discuss deepening military and security cooperation between their nations.

The high-level talks focused on bolstering joint defense efforts and counterterrorism strategies, particularly Somalia’s ongoing fight against the Al-Shabaab militant group. The leaders also addressed regional security concerns and explored opportunities to expand collaboration in trade, energy, and humanitarian aid.

“We are pleased to see our strategic partnership with Somalia continue to grow across all fields,” Yilmaz shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Turkiye will maintain its dedicated efforts to contribute to the well-being and prosperity of the Somali people through all our institutions.”

Minister Nur expressed Somalia’s gratitude for Turkiye’s steadfast support, particularly in strengthening its security sector. He emphasized the importance of Turkiye’s role in aiding Somalia’s stability and recovery.

Beyond military collaboration, the discussions highlighted Turkiye’s contributions to Somalia’s infrastructure, healthcare, and humanitarian efforts.

Both leaders reviewed ongoing projects designed to stabilize the country and improve living conditions for its citizens.

During the meeting, Vice President Yilmaz also addressed broader regional developments, commending Somaliland’s peaceful elections.

“We hope the elections bring peace, stability, and prosperity to all Somali people, including those in Somaliland,” he stated.

Turkiye has been a pivotal ally to Somalia since 2011, when then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a historic visit to Mogadishu during a devastating famine.

Over the years, Turkiye has solidified its position as a key partner in Somalia’s recovery, investing heavily in infrastructure, education, and defense.

The meeting in Ankara reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties between Turkiye and Somalia, emphasizing shared goals of peace, security, and prosperity for the Somali people.