Algiers, Algeria – A high-level delegation from the Federal Government of Somalia, led by the State Minister for Public Works, Reconstruction and Housing, Hon. Si’iid Mohamed Mohamuud-Hayd, is attending the 44th Annual General Meeting of Shelter Afrique, which officially opened this week in the Algerian capital, Algiers.

The annual summit brings together African housing ministers, development financiers, and industry experts to discuss sustainable housing solutions across the continent. Minister Hayd is representing Somalia’s Ministry of Public Works at the gathering, with his delegation expected to take part in key consultations and policy dialogues central to the event’s agenda.

Running over four days, the meeting will tackle some of the most pressing issues facing Africa’s housing sector, including the continent’s overreliance on imported construction materials and the need for strengthened intra-African cooperation. One of the summit’s focal points is how to catalyse large-scale housing projects across member states over the next five years – an ambitious undertaking Somalia aims to contribute to and benefit from.

The Somali delegation received a warm welcome upon arrival from senior Algerian officials, including the Director General of Algeria’s Ministry of Public Works. Somalia’s Ambassador to Algeria, H.E. Yusuf Ahmed Hassan (widely known as Yusuf Jeego), also greeted the delegation and reaffirmed the importance of Somalia’s participation in such continental forums.

This year’s Shelter Afrique AGM comes at a pivotal time for Somalia, which is pushing forward with ambitious reconstruction and urban development plans following decades of conflict and underinvestment. Minister Hayd’s presence signals Somalia’s intent to position itself as both a contributor to and beneficiary of Africa’s collective housing future.

As the continent grapples with rapid urbanisation, growing populations, and climate-linked displacement, gatherings like this one are no longer optional – they’re essential. For Somalia, this is more than just another conference. It’s a chance to forge partnerships, secure support, and share its vision for inclusive, locally-driven housing solutions that meet the needs of its people now and in the decades ahead.