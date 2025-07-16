Addis Ababa – Ethiopia’s national intelligence agency has announced the arrest of 82 individuals suspected of being members of the Islamic State (ISIS), in what officials say was a major counter-terrorism operation that may have thwarted planned attacks across multiple regions of the country.

The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) issued a statement on Monday confirming that the suspects had received training in Puntland, an autonomous region in northeastern Somalia, and were dispatched to various parts of Ethiopia, including Addis Ababa, Amhara, and Oromia.

“The arrested individuals are suspected operatives of ISIS, trained for terrorist operations on Ethiopian soil,” the statement read.

While NISS did not release the identities of the 82 detainees, officials say the group includes both Ethiopian nationals and foreign recruits, and that some of them maintained direct links to the broader ISIS global network.

According to the intelligence agency, the suspects had received financial support and logistical aid from transnational ISIS cells and had been under surveillance for an extended period prior to their arrest.

NISS claims the cell was in the final stages of organizing synchronized attacks across Ethiopia, aiming to destabilize multiple regions simultaneously. While no specific targets were disclosed, officials hinted that both civilian and government installations may have been in the crosshairs.

The group allegedly intended to establish a foothold in Ethiopia, transforming parts of the country into operational zones for coordinated jihadist activity.

The report highlights Puntland, Somalia, as the primary training ground for the suspects — an alarming revelation given Puntland’s complex security terrain and history of ISIS and Al-Shabaab activity in its mountainous Bari region.

“These individuals underwent military-style training in Puntland before being smuggled into Ethiopian territory,” said a senior Ethiopian security official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The revelation raises serious questions about the porous nature of the Ethiopia–Somalia border, and the ability of extremist groups to exploit it for cross-border operations.

This is one of the largest mass arrests linked to ISIS in Ethiopia’s recent history, and it marks a significant escalation in what has long been a simmering but underreported jihadist threat in the Horn of Africa.

While Ethiopia has traditionally focused on internal political unrest and ethnic-based insurgencies, this operation indicates that transnational terrorism is becoming an increasingly real danger, especially as extremist networks reposition in the post-Caliphate era.

For Ethiopia — a country battling complex internal challenges including civil strife, famine, and political unrest — the rise of ISIS-linked cells represents a chilling new front in its security dilemma.

Authorities say the suspects were infiltrated in small units, moved through informal crossings and smuggling routes, and then regrouped in different Ethiopian towns and urban centers.

NISS reports that some cells had begun recruiting locally, and were attempting to build covert infrastructure — from safehouses to weapons caches — to prepare for operations.

The statement also credits “international intelligence cooperation” for helping track the suspects’ movements, though no specific foreign partners were named.

This development could spark a new round of security coordination among Horn of Africa nations, as well as draw attention from global counter-terrorism partners, including the African Union, United Nations, and the United States — all of whom have been warning of ISIS’s adaptive strategies following its territorial defeats in Iraq and Syria.

If Ethiopia’s allegations are confirmed, it would be a stark reminder that the global ISIS threat is far from over — it’s merely shifting terrains.