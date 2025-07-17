Mogadishu — Bilan Media, Somalia’s first and only all-women newsroom, is offering Somali women journalists the chance to win $1,000 for original, impactful story ideas. Supported by UNDP Somalia, the initiative is open to entries in written, audio, or video formats.

Ten winners will receive funding, editorial guidance, and the opportunity to publish their work in major outlets such as BBC, The Guardian, and Dalsan Media. Finalists will be mentored by experienced editors to strengthen their reporting and refine their storytelling.

Bilan Media plays a vital role in Somalia’s media sector by mentoring and platforming female journalists who bring critical social issues to light — from gender-based violence to economic exclusion and access to education. Their work challenges stereotypes and amplifies the voices of communities often overlooked by mainstream media.

In a country rebuilding from decades of conflict, journalism is essential — not just to inform, but to document truth, hold power to account, and help shape a more just and inclusive society.

How to apply:

Submit your CV

Include a 300-word description of your story idea

Email: [email protected]

Deadline: August 6, 2025

This opportunity offers more than funding — it opens the door to meaningful impact, international exposure, and professional growth.