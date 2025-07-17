MOGADISHU – In a grand ceremony held last night in Mogadishu, the Somali Bankers Association honored the Federal Government of Somalia’s Minister of Finance, Biihi Imaan Ige, who recently clinched the 2025 African Finance Minister of the Year Award.

The event, filled with dignitaries and national pride, drew participation from various segments of Somali leadership and civil society—including members of parliament, civil society organizations, scholars, and top officials from the Ministry of Finance. Among them were Minister of State Raaho Mohamud Janaqoow and Deputy Minister Abdiqafaar Ilmi Haange, underscoring the national importance of the occasion.

During the event, Minister Biixi Imaan Cige was awarded a medal of honor, a symbol of gratitude and recognition for his exemplary leadership and fiscal reforms. In his keynote address, the minister extended heartfelt thanks to Somali taxpayers and the business community, praising them for their unwavering support in rebuilding the nation’s financial institutions.

“This honor belongs to the Somali people,” said Biihi in a speech that balanced humility with vision. “Without your contributions, your trust, and your sacrifices, none of our progress would have been possible.”

This celebration follows Biihi’s recent recognition on the continental stage, where he was named Africa’s Top Finance Minister for 2025—a title that reflects his pivotal role in stabilizing Somalia’s economy, improving transparency, and strengthening domestic revenue generation.

At a time when Somalia is pushing forward with financial reforms and increased global engagement, this award stands as a proud reminder that transformation is possible—and already underway.