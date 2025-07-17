Marka, Somalia – The Somali National Army (SNA) has carried out a well-coordinated military operation in the Busleey area of Lower Shabelle, dealing a significant blow to the al-Shabaab militant group, commonly referred to as the Khawarij.

The operation was led by the commander of the 144th Battalion, Major Mahad Ali Nuur Raage, and was executed with precision and efficiency. The 144th Battalion is part of the elite October Brigade, known for its counter-terrorism efforts across southern Somalia.

During the offensive, Somali troops successfully destroyed a key checkpoint that had been set up and operated by the militants. The site was reportedly being used to extort and terrorize local civilians in the surrounding areas.

According to military officials, the operation not only dismantled the enemy’s control post but also sent a strong message of the army’s growing readiness and capacity to safeguard communities and dismantle insurgent infrastructure.

Peacekeeping forces operating alongside the SNA also took part in the mission, demonstrating enhanced coordination between national and allied forces in the fight against terrorism.

This latest offensive underscores the Somali government’s continued efforts to reclaim territory and restore stability in regions that have long been under threat from extremist groups. The bravery and discipline shown by the troops in Busleey reflect the determination of Somalia’s security forces to protect their homeland from those who seek to sow fear and division.