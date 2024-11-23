Mogadishu, Somalia – The Somali Police Force has received advanced mine detection equipment from the government of Japan. The equipment, which was handed over by Japanese officials to Somali Police Commissioner Major General Asad Osman Abdullahi, is specifically designed to aid the country’s fight against explosive devices, a pressing threat to the safety of Somali citizens.

The handover ceremony took place at a key security facility and was attended by high-level officials, including Yusuf Ali Mohamed, the Director General of the Ministry of Internal Security.

The donation is part of Japan’s continued support for Somalia’s security sector, focusing on bolstering the country’s counter-explosive capabilities.

During the ceremony, Commissioner Abdullahi expressed his deep gratitude to the government of Japan for the timely and critical donation, emphasizing the importance of the equipment in the ongoing battle against landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that have plagued Somalia for years.

He pointed out that this equipment would significantly enhance the ability of Somali forces to detect and neutralize explosive threats, thus safeguarding the lives of civilians and security personnel alike.

“This initiative is a vital part of our broader strategy to strengthen our capabilities in countering explosive hazards, particularly in areas heavily affected by conflict.

This donation will directly contribute to our efforts to protect the Somali people from the devastating impact of landmines,” said Commissioner Abdullahi.

The equipment was provided as part of a wider plan to upgrade Somalia’s mine detection and clearance operations, with support from the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), which has been actively involved in training Somali personnel in mine detection techniques.

Japan has been one of the leading contributors to Somalia’s efforts to rebuild its security sector, with consistent investments in training, equipment, and capacity building.

“This handover is an important step in our efforts to strengthen Somalia’s security infrastructure,” said Yuusuf Ali Mohamed, Director General of the Ministry of Internal Security.

“The partnership between Somalia and Japan is vital as we work to combat the threats posed by landmines and IEDs, and improve the overall safety of our citizens.”

The Somali Police Force is expected to integrate the new equipment into its existing operations, with ongoing support and training from UNMAS ensuring that officers are well-prepared to use the advanced tools effectively in the field.