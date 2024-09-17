Turkey is set to deploy frigates to Somali waters to safeguard a Turkish energy research vessel, according to sources familiar with the matter.

This move follows an agreement between Turkey and Somalia, signed earlier this year, granting Ankara the right to explore and drill for energy within Somalia’s exclusive economic zone, as well as protect its waters from external threats.

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar recently announced that Turkish Petroleum holds licenses for three offshore areas in Somali waters, each spanning 5,000 square kilometers. He added that the research vessel Oruc Reis will conduct an unprecedented 3D seismic study in the region, set to begin in October.

To ensure the safety of the vessel, Turkey plans to deploy two frigates and auxiliary ships. This will be the first time a Turkish research vessel operates in open ocean waters, and the ships are being sent to protect it from potential threats, including piracy and land-based attacks.

Tunc Demirtas, an analyst at the Seta think tank, emphasized the need for heightened security. “The ship must be protected from pirates as well as potential threats from land,” Demirtas said.

The exploration efforts are part of a broader strategy by Turkey to extend its energy operations into new regions. The Gulf of Aden and Somali waters present fresh challenges for drilling, particularly after recent tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Initial data suggests the potential for oil discoveries in the area, according to Bayraktar. Should this happen, the oil will be shared with Somalia under a production-sharing agreement, which allows Turkey to commercially develop the oil while providing the Somali state with its share of revenue.

This deployment also follows a defense and economic cooperation agreement between Turkey and Somalia, signed in February, which aims to strengthen Somalia’s maritime defense and build a naval force for the country. The deal was reportedly finalized in response to Ethiopia’s agreement with Somaliland, granting Addis Ababa rights to construct a military port.

Despite Turkey hosting rounds of negotiations earlier this year between Somalia and Ethiopia, no resolution has been reached regarding the naval issues. Nonetheless, Turkey is pressing ahead with its oil and gas exploration activities in Somali waters.