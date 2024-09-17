Flights between Mogadishu and Baidoa were temporarily halted on Tuesday morning, leaving numerous passengers, including businessmen, students, medical patients, and a deceased individual being transported for burial, stranded at Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport.

Although the flights resumed hours later, the federal government has yet to provide an official explanation for the disruption. The incident has sparked sharp criticism from Southwest state officials.

Mohamed Ali Ibrahim, spokesperson for the Southwest presidential palace, condemned the flight suspension, labeling it an attempt to “humiliate” the people of Southwest state and vowing that such actions would not be tolerated. Senator Adam Abdinasir also weighed in, describing the stoppage as a “blatant attack” on the Southwest community.

The Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) claimed there were no interruptions or changes to the daily flights to Baidoa, but did not offer further clarification.

The flight disruption comes amid rising tensions between the federal government and regional states, particularly concerning the planned withdrawal of Ethiopian forces under the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). The withdrawal, scheduled for December 2024, has been opposed by both Southwest and Jubbaland states, which fear potential security risks.

Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre recently visited Baidoa to mediate political conflicts between federal and Southwest state leaders. However, the sudden suspension of flights has only fueled frustrations, with regional leaders accusing the federal government of overreach and further straining relations during an already sensitive time.