The Strategic Media Relations Forum of Somalia has on Sunday successfully concluded in Mogadishu.

This two-day forum, held in Mogadishu, focused on the importance of strategic media relations in Somalia and how to unify the messages of the Government and the Federal Member States.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism of Somalia.

The Deputy Minister of the Ministry, who also serves as the Acting Minister, Mr. Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Cadaala, opened the forum and stated that the Somali government is focused on unifying its messages and guiding the Somali people, achieving significant progress in this effort.

On the first day of the forum, three main topics were discussed: the importance of modern media management, improving and unifying the messages of various government agencies, and facilitating access to information for the media and the public.

The discussions were attended by senior officials from various government agencies, media experts, politicians, public relations officers, federal government media offices, member state governments, journalists, and other sectors of society.

The Director-General of the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Mr. Abdullahi Hayir Ducaale, highlighted that the forum provided an opportunity for the government, the media, and the public to engage in discussions aimed at strengthening public awareness and increasing government transparency.

At the conclusion of the forum today, ministers from the Federal Government of Somalia, representatives from the regional states, the Banadir Administration, the media, civil society, and international partners gathered to reinforce cooperation in media relations and public affairs.

Among those attending the forum were the Minister of Defense, Mr. Abdulkadir Mohamed Nor, the Minister of Planning, Mr. Mahmoud Beenebene, the Minister of Communications, Mr. Mohamed Somali, the Minister of Family Affairs, Mr. Bashir Mohamed Jama Goobe, the Deputy Minister of Information, Mr. Abdirahman Al-Cadaala, regional state officials, Banadir government officials, international representatives, and other guests.

The Minister of Defense, Mr. Abdulkadir Mohamed Nor, spoke at the forum, emphasizing the key role the media has played in Somalia’s fight against extremist groups. “The media played an important role in exposing the violence and exploitation of the extremist groups that we have liberated the people from,” he stated.

The Minister of Communications, Mr. Mohamed Aadan Moalim, also highlighted the importance of this forum in unifying the government’s messaging in the fight against extremists, adding, “In cooperation with the Ministry of Information, we have removed thousands of extremist social media accounts that were misleading our people.”

Furthermore, the Minister of Planning, Mr. Mahmoud Cabdirahman Beenebe, discussed the importance of national development and the role the National Development Plan has played in the country’s growth, particularly in recent years through the Afisyone tent discussions.

The Minister of Family Affairs and Human Rights, Mr. Bashir Mohamed Jama Goobe, emphasized the significant role the media plays in fostering unity and cohesion among the Somali people, stating, “The media has an important role in protecting human rights and ensuring the unity of our society.”

In conclusion, international representatives, including the UN Special Representative for Somalia, commended the forum’s role in preventing the spread of misinformation by extremist groups. “Strengthening and unifying media relations is essential in countering the propaganda and disinformation used by extremists to manipulate the public,” said the representative.

Ari Gaitnis from the United Nations also underscored the importance of the Strategic Media Relations Forum for the UN, saying, “This strategy is crucial for us as the UN supports Somalia in various sectors, and it is a step that could lead to sustainable progress.”

The Deputy Director-General of the Ministry, Mr. Abdinasir Hussein Hassan, concluded the forum by thanking all participants, including government officials, regional leaders, the media, civil society, and international partners, for their contributions to the discussions.

The forum, which was supported by the United Nations Transition Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS), is expected to guide the Somali people in national development, unify messages, and raise public awareness across the country.