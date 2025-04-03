A total of 228 Individual Police Officers (IPOs) serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) were honoured on Wednesday in Mogadishu for their exemplary service and significant contributions to the security and stability of Somalia.

The officers, who come from Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, and Zambia, completed a one-year tour of duty during which they mentored, trained, and advised their Somali police counterparts.

At a ceremony held in Mogadishu, the Acting Head of AUSSOM, Sivuyile Bam, lauded the dedication of the IPOs, commending their unwavering commitment to strengthening Somalia’s security infrastructure, improving policing standards, and fostering community trust.

“The exemplary service of these officers has not only contributed to the progress of Somalia’s security sector but has also laid a solid foundation for sustainable peace,” Bam remarked during the event.

The Police Commissioner of the Somali Police Force, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hillary Sao Kanu, also recognized the pivotal role the IPOs played in supporting the Somali police through critical infrastructure development and capacity-building initiatives.

“The mentorship, training workshops, and collaborative efforts have significantly enhanced the capabilities of our police forces, making a lasting impact on the security landscape of Somalia,” Kanu said.

Throughout their deployment, the officers from the six contributing nations were actively engaged in supporting the Somali police force in various areas, including operational and logistical assistance, professional development, and institutional reform.

Their contributions were not limited to improving the efficiency of Somali law enforcement but also focused on community engagement, crucial for building trust between the police and the local population.

The ceremony was attended by key figures including the AUSSOM Force Commander, Lieutenant General Sam Kavuma, senior police leadership, and the IPOs themselves, who received their awards in recognition of their outstanding work.

Their efforts are seen as an integral part of Somalia’s ongoing journey toward a stable and secure future.

As the officers return to their home countries, the positive impact of their work remains evident in the enhanced cooperation between the Somali Police Force and international partners, setting the stage for continued progress in Somalia’s security sector.