Dahir Hassan, Somalia’s Ambassador to the United States, recently welcomed Berhane Solomon, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Eritrean Embassy to the U.S., at the Somali Mission in Washington, D.C.

This meeting provided an important opportunity for both diplomats to engage in comprehensive discussions on a variety of issues of mutual interest, with a strong focus on the evolving political and security landscape of the Horn of Africa.

Ambassador Hassan opened the talks by emphasizing Somalia’s commitment to strengthening its regional partnerships, highlighting the country’s proactive approach to addressing the challenges facing the Horn of Africa.

He underscored Somalia’s dedication to promoting peace, security, and sustainable development, stressing the importance of cooperation with Eritrea in these areas.

The Ambassador expressed Somalia’s eagerness to deepen diplomatic and economic ties with Eritrea, recognizing the shared goals of stability and progress in the region.

In response, Chargé d’Affaires Solomon affirmed Eritrea’s support for Somalia’s peace-building efforts and underscored the significance of regional cooperation in addressing common challenges.

The discussions delved into critical regional issues, including security, economic development, and strategies to enhance diplomatic engagement across the Horn of Africa.

Both diplomats agreed on the need to strengthen collaboration, particularly in areas such as combating terrorism, promoting trade, and fostering regional integration.

The two sides also explored opportunities for greater coordination in managing transnational security threats, resource management, and building frameworks for long-term peace.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to working together on initiatives that promote peace, security, and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.

This high-level meeting serves as a testament to Somalia’s growing diplomatic presence in Washington and reflects the continued importance of fostering positive relations between Somalia and Eritrea.

Both countries are poised to build on this engagement, leveraging their collective efforts to address regional challenges and create pathways for sustainable development and stability in the Horn of Africa.