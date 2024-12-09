The Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jimcale (Madaale), today awarded a promotion, granted President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, to officers of the District Security Forces of the Mogadishu Municipality.

The ceremony occured at the headquarters of the Mogadishu Municipality.

The Commander of the District Security Forces of the Mogadishu Municipality, General Mohamed Ali Carabow, expressed his gratitude to the Governor of Banadir region and the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia for the promotion of the officers, who play a crucial role in leading the command.

Mayor Madaale emphasized that the District Security Forces of the Mogadishu Municipality are the backbone of the city’s infrastructure, its beauty, and the fight against drugs.

He also stated that it is always a priority to motivate and improve the quality of the forces.

Madaale urged the officers to continue serving the Somali population in a distinguished and professional manner , prioritizing the interests of the public over their personal advantages.

The promotion of the officers underscores the Somali government commitment to fostering honesty and discipline in the security sector to ensure that security forces discharge their assigned duties with dedication and zeal.