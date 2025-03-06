The Deputy Governor of Security and Politics for Banadir Region, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Diiriye (Yabooh), participated in a significant Iftar gathering in Balcad District, located in the Middle Shabelle region.

The event was attended by key officials from the Hirshabelle Administration, as well as representatives from the Balcad District Administration.

Among the distinguished attendees were Colonel Mahdi Omar Muumin, Deputy Commander of the General Police of Banadir Region, and Colonel Abdifitah Shaaweeye, Head of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) for Banadir.

Additionally, senior officers from the police and military sectors were present, reflecting the importance of security collaboration within the region.

The Iftar gathering served as a vital occasion for reinforcing cooperation between regional leaders, security officials, and local authorities.

It provided a platform to discuss joint efforts aimed at ensuring the safety and stability of both Banadir and the surrounding regions.

The event underscored the commitment to peace and security, while also emphasizing the spirit of unity during the holy month of Ramadan.