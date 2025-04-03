Yuusuf Ahmed Hassan (Jeego), the newly appointed Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Algeria, formally presented a copy of his credentials to Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, during a reception held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Algiers.

The presentation ceremony marked the official commencement of Ambassador Jeego’s diplomatic mission in Algeria.

During the event, Ambassador Jeego reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Algeria, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, security, and regional stability.

He expressed his dedication to furthering the strong ties between the two nations and fostering greater collaboration on the international stage.

Minister Attaf extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Jeego, acknowledging the longstanding relationship between Somalia and Algeria.

The Minister expressed Algeria’s continued support for Somalia’s efforts in peacebuilding, development, and advancing regional cooperation.

Both sides highlighted the importance of strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural exchanges.

Ambassador Jeego’s appointment and the presentation of his credentials reflect Somalia’s ongoing efforts to expand its diplomatic footprint and strengthen partnerships with key African nations, underscoring the shared objectives of peace, stability, and development in the region.