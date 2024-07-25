President Ahmed Madobe of Jubbaland visited the Darwish troops stationed in the Bulohaji area, where they recently repelled a large-scale attack by Al-Shabab fighters.

The attack occurred when over a hundred Al-Shabab militants attempted to overrun three army bases in the Lower Jubba region. However, the well-trained and equipped Jubbaland Darwish forces successfully thwarted the assault, killing more than 100 militants in the process.

The government troops also safely detonated four car bombs planted by the insurgents around 80 km (50 miles) southwest of the port city of Kismayo.

During his visit, President Madobe expressed immense pride and gratitude towards the soldiers for their courageous actions. He awarded bravery medals to top commanders, including Major General Abdkafi Dayib Ahmed, Commander of the Birjeh Brigade, Major General Bashir Guhad Hassan, and Colonel Ahmed Abdi Shafeec, in recognition of their exceptional leadership and tactical acumen during the operation.

“The Somali people and their leaders are proud of the success of our forces in this operation,” Madobe said. “This victory has significantly weakened the Al-Shabab group, which has been waging a relentless insurgency in our country.”

Al-Shabab, an Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, has been fighting to impose a strict form of Islamic law throughout Somalia since 2007.

This decisive defeat of their forces in Jubbaland is a major setback for the group’s efforts to expand its influence and control in the region.