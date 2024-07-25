Garowe, Puntland State, Somalia – The Puntland Election Commission on Wednesday announced the preliminary results of the local council elections in the Nugal region, revealing a tightly contested race among the major political parties: Kaah, Horseed, and Sincard.

The election saw intense competition between the Kaah party, led by President Said Abdullahi Deni, the Horseed party, and the Sincard party. Other contenders included Mideeye, Shaqaalaha, Runcad, Mustaqbal, and Ifiye parties.

In Garowe, the political hub of the Nugal region, Kaah party emerged as the frontrunner, securing 12 seats out of the 33 contested. The Horseed party followed with six seats, while the Sincard party claimed five seats. Mideeye, Shaqaalaha, Runcad, Mustaqbal, and Ifiye parties each secured two seats. Notably, nine of the council seats were won by women, highlighting an important stride in gender representation.

The announcement of the preliminary results came on Wednesday, following the local council elections held earlier this week.

The elections took place across the Nugal region, with a significant focus on Garowe, the administrative capital of Puntland.

The local council elections are crucial in shaping the political landscape of Puntland. The results will determine the balance of power within the regional council, influencing policy and governance for the coming term.

The election commission meticulously counted the votes and released the preliminary results to provide transparency and maintain electoral integrity. The close race indicates a competitive political environment, with parties needing to form strategic alliances.

President Said Abdullahi Deni’s Kaah party leads with 12 seats but falls short of a majority, needing an additional five seats to secure dominance. This scenario necessitates coalition-building with smaller parties to consolidate power and ensure stable governance.

In recent years, Puntland has seen an evolving political dynamic, with increasing participation from various political parties and greater emphasis on democratic processes. The inclusion of nine women in the council is a significant achievement, reflecting ongoing efforts towards gender inclusivity in Somali politics.

The final results of these elections are eagerly awaited, as they will set the tone for the next phase of political development in Puntland. The preliminary outcomes suggest that the Kaah party, while leading, must engage in negotiations and alliances to achieve a functional majority.