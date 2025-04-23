Mogadishu, Somalia — When did Somali football stop being Somali? That is the uncomfortable question looming over the country’s sporting landscape as Djiboutian football boss Suleiman Hassan Waberi deepens his influence across Somalia’s football structures.

Waberi, who heads the Djibouti Football Federation (FDF), is no stranger to power in African football. A former referee turned administrator, he rose through the ranks to become Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and a member of the FIFA Council—positions that have given him significant sway in shaping the game across the continent.

While widely seen as a key figure in East African football diplomacy, his expanding role beyond Djibouti’s borders has sparked concern—especially in Somalia.

As Somalia prepares for its football federation elections, Waberi landed in Mogadishu last week on what has been billed as an “official visit.” However, sources within the Somali Football Federation (SFF) say the trip is anything but routine. Instead, it is seen as a strategic move aimed at backing his close ally, Ali Abdi Mohamed, popularly known as Ali Shiine, to retain his post as SFF president.

While Waberi holds no formal authority within Somalia, insiders say he has quietly cemented his grip over the country’s football scene. Leveraging his senior roles in both CAF and FIFA, he has allegedly handpicked key figures within the SFF, marginalising local voices in the process.

“Every major decision in Somali football now passes through Waberi. Even appointments depend on whether you’re loyal to him.” A senior football official, who spoke to Dalsan on condition of anonymity, said.

This growing external influence has raised eyebrows among sports analysts, coaches, and former federation officials. Many argue that while Waberi’s involvement has brought some international exposure and funding, it has come at the cost of autonomy and local development.

Critics point to the sidelining of community-driven programmes and a widening gap between the federation and grassroots football.

Ali Shiine, once considered a spent political force within Somali football, has made a strong comeback—thanks, insiders say, to direct support from Waberi.

Sources indicate the Djiboutian played a key role in resolving internal disputes that had sidelined Shiine, paving the way for his renewed dominance.

Now, with elections nearing, Waberi’s physical presence in Somalia is being interpreted as a final push to install—or retain—friendly faces in key positions.

Observers say this is not just about sport. In a fragile country where institutions remain weak and politicised, football has long served as a rare unifying force. But the quiet takeover by external figures threatens to erode public trust and destabilise one of Somalia’s most cherished arenas.

“What looks like progress is actually control. Funding doesn’t reach the grassroots, and voices from within are shut out.” A former national coach based in Mogadishu summed it up.

Dalsan made several attempts to get a response from Yusuf Mohadin Ahmed, the General Secretary of the Somali Football Federation, in an effort to verify the claims. However, by the time of publication, no calls, emails, or text messages had been answered.

While Somali teams have participated in more regional tournaments in recent years, many say the progress is cosmetic. Without accountability and local ownership, they warn, the sport risks becoming another tool for political influence—this time from beyond the country’s borders.

Suleiman Hassan Waberi is one of the most influential figures in African football. A former international referee, he rose to prominence in Djibouti’s football administration, becoming President of the Djibouti Football Federation (FDF) in 2012. Under his leadership, Djibouti saw increased engagement in regional competitions and a wave of development projects, largely supported by FIFA and CAF.

Waberi’s influence grew rapidly beyond his home country. He now serves as Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and is also a member of the FIFA Council, the body responsible for setting global football policy.

While he is credited with raising Djibouti’s profile in continental football, critics say he has leveraged his international standing to extend influence into other nations—most notably Somalia—raising questions about boundaries, accountability, and the role of foreign officials in shaping domestic football affairs.