The Finance Minister, Bihi Iman Egeh participated in the Steering Committee meeting of the Board of Governors for the African Development Bank (AfDB) Presidential Election, held during the 2025 Spring Meetings today.

The meeting brought together leaders from across Africa and the global financial community to discuss the future leadership of the AfDB, an important institution that supports Africa’s development and economic growth.

In his speech, Minister Bihi highlighted the great potential for growth in Africa. He emphasized that while the continent has a bright future, it will need collective efforts, teamwork, and smart financing to make the most of this opportunity. “Africa has a bright future of development, and we must work together to finance this potential,” he said.

His message focused on the need for unity among African countries, international partners, and businesses to provide the necessary funding for Africa’s future.

The timing of the Minister’s participation is important as the AfDB is currently choosing a new president.

This leader will play a crucial role in guiding the bank’s efforts to support sustainable development, promote economic stability, and fund infrastructure projects across Africa.

The president selected will shape the direction of the bank and its impact on Africa’s future.

Minister Bihi stressed the importance of working together to solve Africa’s financial and development challenges.

He called for global cooperation to ensure that Africa’s growth is fair and benefits everyone.

As the process to elect a new AfDB president continues, the bank’s role in supporting Africa’s economic growth is critical, and the chosen leader will play a key role in the continent’s future.

The Minister’s participation shows his commitment to Africa’s development and the need for strong leadership to reach the continent’s long-term goals.

The ongoing discussions at the Spring Meetings will continue to focus on how to finance Africa’s bright future.