The Independent Media Council of Somalia (IMCS) expresses grave concern over recent reports suggesting that the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) is allegedly supporting and raising funds for an illegitimate Somali Media Council.

This body has been formed in direct violation of Somalia’s Amended Media Law, threatening to undermine media freedom and independence across the nation. The IMCS strongly condemns any attempts by UNSOM or any other internal or external actors to legitimise a council that has been established outside the legal framework.

The creation of this body, in disregard of the Amended Media Law of 2020, is a serious infringement on the authority of Somalia’s legal institutions.

It appears to be a deliberate move to curtail the freedom of independent journalists who are already operating under precarious and often life-threatening conditions. The formation of this unlawful council by the government is a calculated effort to stifle critical voices, restrict media freedom and impose control in the interests of a select few. We issue a stern warning to UNSOM to immediately cease any involvement or support for this illegal council.

The IMCS, together with the wider media community, will not tolerate any actions that seek to undermine the hard-earned independence of Somali media. The existence of this unlawful body only weakens media freedom, violates the rights of journalists and erodes the transparency and accountability that should be at the core of Somalia’s future.

We call on UNSOM to remain true to its commitment to uphold the rule of law and to protect press freedom in Somalia. The IMCS and the media fraternity are prepared to take all necessary steps to safeguard the rights of independent media and journalists.

We will resolutely resist any illegitimate efforts to infringe upon these rights. The international community must fully recognise the serious consequences of supporting unlawful actions that threaten media freedom in Somalia.

The IMCS remains steadfast in its commitment to defending the independence and integrity of Somalia’s media. We will continue to challenge any actions—whether domestic or foreign—that seek to undermine the vital role of free and independent journalism in our society.