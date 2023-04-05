Somaliland: Sool region is under our control

Somaliland has claimed Sool region is under its control amid heavy fighting last night.

Somaliland’s interior minister Abdiqani Mohamud maintained that the Somaliland military will continue to patrol the town, adding that the Somaliland army in the Sool region is fully in control of the area’s security as the town that has been witnessing skirmishes for the last couple of months.

´´The Somaliland army in the Sool region is fully in control of the area’s security and our territories. Our forces have pushed back the Puntland forces and militias, and we will soon bring stability to Lascanod.´´ Somaliland’s interior minister Abdiqani Mohamud.

The current upheaval in Las Anod began on December 26 when a local opposition politician, Abdifatah Abdullahi Abdi, was assassinated by unknown attackers, sparking anti-government protests across the city.

But in return, Somaliland has accused the federal republic of Somalia and Puntland authorities of instigating chaos in the Sool region which is still disputed.

Sool region has been under dispute for several years now with both Somaliland and Puntland claiming ownership.

But despite the dispute, Somaliland has been in charge of the region, but locals are pushing to be reinstated to the federal republic of Somalia.

