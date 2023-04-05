Somalia and Cuba re-establish Diplomatic Ties After Over Four Decades

The governments of Somalia and Cuba have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations after cutting ties over four decades ago.

This comes as President Hassan Sheikh received the credentials of the ambassador from Cuba’s new ambassador to Somalia Mohamed Ibrahim Youssef in Mogadishu.

“Having established diplomatic relations between 1972-1977, we welcome the resumption of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Cuba governed by cooperation and mutual respect,” says Somalia’s Foreign Affairs minister Abshir Omar via Twitter.

Speaking to VOA Somali Service Minister Awad said that it is very good for governments to be friends, and the current government always has to find strenghthen the relations.

Ahmed Awad also said that the leaders of Cuba had a close relationship with him when he was the foreign minister of Somalia, at that time they worked together in the search for doctors born in Cuba who were kidnapped by the Al-Shabaab group in Kenya.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

