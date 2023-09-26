Somaliland rejects unity talks with Somalia, contradicting Ugandan President’s mediation

The breakaway region of Somaliland has emphatically stated that it has no intentions of engaging in discussions about unity with Somalia.

This declaration appears to contradict the recent announcement made by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who expressed his willingness to act as a “unification mediator” between the two governments. While Somaliland declared autonomy from Somalia in 1991, it has struggled to gain widespread international recognition for its independence.

Late on Sunday, the Somaliland government released a statement asserting that any dialogue between Somaliland and Somalia would not touch upon the topic of unification. Instead, the focus would be on charting separate paths for the two previously united countries.

Somaliland, which has enjoyed relative peace for over three decades while its neighbor grapples with civil war, expressed that it has no plans to engage in discussions about unity with Somalia.

Some clan elders residing in disputed areas along Somaliland’s border with Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland state have expressed their desire to be part of Puntland rather than Somaliland.

This situation has created tensions and occasional conflicts.

In February, heavy fighting erupted between Somaliland forces and militiamen in and around the town of Las Anod, one such disputed area.

President Museveni’s statement regarding acting as a mediator for unification came shortly after his meeting with Jama Musse Jama, a special envoy for Somaliland.

During the meeting, Museveni emphasized the need for Somalia and Somaliland to move past identity politics if they desire prosperity for their respective countries. However, Museveni’s deputy press secretary declined to comment on Somaliland’s recent declaration, leaving the Ugandan government’s official stance unclear.

As of now, Somalia’s information and interior ministers have not responded to requests for comment on Somaliland’s statement. However, it is important to note that Somalia consistently considers Somaliland as part of its territory and has expressed its desire for unification with the breakaway region.

While the situation remains fluid, Somaliland’s resolute rejection of unity talks introduces a new dynamic to the complex relationship between the two entities.

