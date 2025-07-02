Seville, Spain — The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Salah Ahmed Jama, held a high-level bilateral meeting with Ms. Amina Mohamed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, on the sidelines of the International Conference on Financing for Development held in Seville, Spain.

The discussion centered on enhancing the strategic partnership between Somalia and the United Nations, particularly in accelerating development initiatives, boosting economic support, and promoting peace and stability across the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Jama expressed gratitude to Ms. Amina Mohamed for the UN’s continued and visible role in supporting Somalia’s recovery and development. He emphasized the urgency of expediting development projects that contribute to job creation, economic growth, and national stability.

“This partnership is vital for translating our development vision into tangible results,” said Deputy Prime Minister Jama. “By working closely with the UN and the global community, we aim to reduce poverty, empower our youth, and lay the foundation for long-term peace.”

The meeting aligns with Somalia’s broader efforts to leverage international cooperation to drive national progress and resilience.