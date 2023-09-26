Jubaland president reshuffles Cabinet

President Ahmed Mohamed Islam has completed a comprehensive cabinet reshuffle, appointing new members to the Jubaland Cabinet.

The decree issued by the President of the Jubaland administration has resulted in the removal of several former ministers from their roles, making way for fresh faces.

The reinvigorated Jubaland Council of Ministers now includes individuals across various sectors. The newly appointed ministers are:

1. Abdiwahab Ahmed Ismail: Minister of Public Works, Housing, and Reconstruction.

2. Sulaiman Mohamed Mohamud: Ports and Marine Transport Minister.

3. Mas’ud Abdullahi Ahmed: Minister of Telecommunication, Postal Services, and Technology.

4. Ibrahim Hassan Abdi: Minister of Commerce and Industries.

5. Abdifatah Mohamed Mukhtar: Minister of Information and Tourism.

6. Abdirashid Abdirahman Amir: Minister of Youth and Sports.

7. Abdirahman Mohamed Mohamud: Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management.

8. Ahmed Hassan Omar: Minister of Fishing and Blue Economy.

9. Abdiweli Hussein Jama: Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

