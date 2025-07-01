Riyadh – Far from home but full of national pride, the Somali delegation to the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, came together today to mark 65 years since Somalia gained its independence and national unity.

The modest yet meaningful ceremony was attended by members of the Somali team and representatives from fellow IMCTC countries. Leading the occasion, General Abdirahman Mohamed Tuuryare, head of the Somali delegation, received heartfelt congratulations from IMCTC Secretary-General, General Mohammed Saeed Al-Moghedi, on behalf of the coalition.

In a brief but powerful speech, General Tuuryare spoke of how far Somalia has come. He shared updates on the Somali National Army’s growing capabilities, and its important contributions to regional security and counter-terrorism, especially within the Islamic world.

“This is more than just a celebration—it’s a reminder of our journey, our resilience, and our future,” he said.

The event also featured a short documentary film, which took guests through Somalia’s rich history, cultural beauty, and the recent progress made in rebuilding the country and fighting extremism.

For those present, it was a moment to reflect, connect, and carry forward the legacy of July 1, 1960—a day that continues to inspire pride and hope in Somalis around the world.

Happy Independence Day, Somalia.