Somaliland intelligence sieze supplies bound for SSC-Khatumo

Somaliland’s Intelligence Agency (NIA) seized medical equipment and tires bound for Las Anod’s SSC-Khatumo administration on Friday.

“The NIA, the highest security agency in Somaliland, which has been closely monitoring the recent activities in the Sool region, has seized 200 tires, predominantly from military vehicles,” a statement from the Agency said

The statement also said that the intelligence agency dismantled a network that was providing Las Anod with medical services, including first aid kits, with the help of security forces.

Following nearly two months of normalcy in the Sool region, fighting between the Somaliland army and SSC-Khatumo forces flared up again last week.

There were casualties on both sides of the recent fighting on Wednesday in Buqdharkayn and Yayle.Furthermore, the Somaliland army and SSC-Khatumo forces engaged in combat in the Sool region on Wednesday.

The SS-Khatumo administration reportedly displayed seven prisoners they captured.

