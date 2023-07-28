Somalia’s President Mohamud meets US treasury official

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud welcomed Brian Nelson, the Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence at the U.S. Treasury, with open arms. They touched on the ongoing fight against al-Shabaab, debt forgiveness through the HIPIC program, and Somalia and US cooperation in combating terrorism financing. Nelson explained that he had been meeting with his Kenyan and Somali counterparts to broaden and deepen their partnership in order to better address the opportunities and challenges that they both faced in his press conference after the meeting.

According to Nelson, the future of the global economy will be shaped by Africa, and the U.S. Treasury is committed to strengthening its ties and financial connections with countries all over the continent. Talking about ways to strengthen their partnership to fight terrorist financing in the area has been a major topic of discussion during his meetings in Mogadishu and Nairobi. Nelson also spoke with representatives of the banking and mobile money services industries in Somalia, highlighting the critical function that these private sector players play in preventing the financing of terrorism and money laundering. He also discussed the consequences of Russia’s illegal conflict in Ukraine, claiming that these consequences continue to disproportionately harm African nations and that the Horn of Africa is currently experiencing severe food insecurity and famine.

