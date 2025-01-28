The Chief Justice of the Federal Supreme Court of Somalia, Bashir Yusuf Ahmed, sand his accompanying delegation participated in the 8th Conference of Constitutional Court Presidents of African Countries, held in Cairo, Egypt.

The conference, which brought together representatives from 44 African nations, Arab countries, and international organizations, focused on the critical role of constitutional review in the judiciary and its impact on social development.

The two-day event featured a series of keynotes and discussions centered around the conference theme, offering a platform for sharing experiences and addressing the challenges faced by Supreme Courts and Constitutional Bodies across Africa.

Topics included strengthening the judiciary’s role in constitutional development and enhancing justice services for society.

The gathering highlighted the importance of constitutional review processes in advancing legal frameworks and fostering social progress across the continent.