In a strategic effort to enhance emergency response operations, Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle and Deputy Minister of Health Dr Mohamed Hassan Bulaale led a pivotal meeting aimed at improving coordination and support for regions impacted by the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

The meeting focused on optimizing relief operations and advancing peace-building initiatives to restore stability across the nation.

Key participants in the meeting included senior officials from the Somali National Armed Forces, Hirshabelle’s Minister of Health, and representatives from the Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of various Federal Member States.

Dr. Abdullahi Musa Ahmed, Health Director of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), emphasized the critical need for streamlined coordination in humanitarian operations, as well as the establishment of medical posts to address the healthcare needs of affected populations.

This high-level dialogue underscores a shared commitment among government and security officials to bolster emergency preparedness, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure the timely delivery of essential services to communities impacted by the conflict.

The collaborative efforts aim to stabilize regions, promote long-term recovery, and strengthen national resilience.