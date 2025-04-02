Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia met with President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti to discuss ways to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between their countries.

The discussions focused on key areas of mutual interest, including security, economic development, and regional stability.

Both leaders underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation between Somalia and Djibouti, emphasizing shared goals for the prosperity and security of their nations.

The dialogue centered on advancing collaborative efforts in combating terrorism, boosting economic ties, and promoting regional peace and stability.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed his gratitude to Djibouti for its unwavering support of Somalia’s peacebuilding and development efforts, particularly in the fight against extremism. He highlighted Djibouti’s vital role in supporting Somalia’s security and institutional development.

In turn, President Ismail Omar Guelleh reaffirmed Djibouti’s commitment to standing in solidarity with Somalia, emphasizing the continued partnership in addressing common security challenges and enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The two leaders concluded the meeting with a shared commitment to deepening strategic ties and ensuring ongoing cooperation to benefit both nations and the broader region.