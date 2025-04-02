The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has arrived in Djibouti, where he is set to engage in high-level discussions with President Ismail Omar Guelleh of the Republic of Djibouti.

The meeting, which underscores the strong historical ties between the two nations, will focus on further strengthening bilateral relations and advancing strategic cooperation across key sectors.

The leaders will deliberate on enhancing collaboration in areas critical to both countries, including security, economic development, political alignment, and the reinforcement of regional stability.

The discussions aim to deepen the partnership between Somalia and Djibouti, as both nations seek to foster peace, security, and prosperity within the Horn of Africa.

This visit marks a continued commitment to mutual cooperation, with both leaders dedicated to addressing shared challenges and creating new opportunities for their people.