The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Abdoulkader Houssein Omar on his appointment as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Djibouti.

In his statement, Dr. Workneh also noted that Abdoulkader Houssein Omar will assume the critical role of Chair of the IGAD Council of Ministers, a position that will enable him to drive efforts in advancing regional cooperation, integration, and peace.

The IGAD Council of Ministers plays a key role in shaping the strategic direction of the regional organization and promoting mutual development among member states.

Dr. Workneh expressed confidence in Minister Omar’s leadership, recognizing his vital role in furthering the mission of IGAD and enhancing diplomatic relations between Djibouti and other member states.

The Executive Secretary highlighted the importance of the new Minister’s role in strengthening regional stability and economic integration.

As Djibouti continues to play an instrumental part in IGAD’s peace and security initiatives, Minister Omar’s appointment is seen as a significant step toward reinforcing the organization’s objectives and fostering deeper collaboration within the Horn of Africa region.