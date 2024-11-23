Mogadishu, Somalia – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and prominent political figures gathered in Mogadishu on Friday for a remembrance and prayer ceremony honoring the late Ahmed Mohamed Mohamud Silanyo, the former president of Somaliland.

President Mohamud paid tribute to Silanyo’s legacy, emphasizing his pivotal role in fostering dialogue between Somalia and Somaliland during their respective tenures.

“He was a man of peace, a leader who did not get angry,” Mohamud remarked, recalling a meeting where Silanyo expressed optimism for greater understanding between the two regions.

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama, Finance Minister Bihi Imaan Egeh, Minister of Public Works Dr. Elmi Mohamud Nur, and former Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Guuleed.

The dignitaries reflected on Silanyo’s remarkable career, commending his dedication to public service and his enduring contributions to Somali politics and society.

Born in 1938 in Buro, Ahmed Mohamed Mohamud Silanyo was a prominent figure in Somali history.

He held various ministerial roles, including Minister of Planning and International Cooperation (1965–1973, 1980–1982) and Minister of Trade (1973–1978) under Somalia’s central government.

In Somaliland, he served as Minister of Finance from 1997 to 1999.

Silanyo rose to prominence as the chairman of the Somali National Movement (SNM) from 1984 to 1990, leading the resistance that ousted the regime of Mohamed Siyad Barre.

Following Somaliland’s unilateral declaration of independence in 1991, Silanyo founded the Kulmiye party, which became the ruling political party.

Elected president of Somaliland in 2010, Silanyo’s administration prioritized political stability and economic development, earning him widespread respect both within Somaliland and internationally.

He stepped down from politics in 2017, citing age and health concerns, and spent his remaining years in Hargeisa, where he passed away at the age of 86.

Silanyo’s legacy as a unifying leader and advocate for progress continues to inspire both Somaliland and Somalia. His life of service remains a testament to his commitment to peace, stability, and the welfare of his people.