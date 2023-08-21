Somalia orders shutdown of TikTok, Telegram, and 1xBet citing security concerns

In a move aimed at enhancing security and combating terrorism, the Ministry of Communications and Technology of Somalia has directed internet service providers in the country to block access to popular social media platforms TikTok and Telegram, as well as the online gambling site 1xBet.

The directive, issued by Minister Jama Hassan Khalif, emphasizes the need to safeguard society and maintain stability in the face of constant violations perpetrated by terrorist groups through these platforms.

The Ministry also expressed concerns about the negative impact of communication and internet tools on the moral conduct of the Somali people, citing the proliferation of “bad practices.”

Minister Khalif’s statement explicitly orders the shutdown of the mentioned applications by Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 11:30 PM. Non-compliance with the order will result in legal consequences, as stated in the statement. The militant group al-Shabab, known for its use of Telegram for disseminating propaganda and coordinating attacks, has been a major concern for the Somali government. The group frequently creates new accounts on Telegram after their previous ones are taken down.

TikTok, on the other hand, has experienced significant growth in Somalia, attracting a wide user base that includes young people and even government officials. In response to concerns about safety, TikTok recently organized workshops with stakeholders in Somalia to address these issues.

The platform’s statement highlighted their proactive approach to removing videos that violate guidelines, boasting a 98.7% success rate in detecting and removing such content before it is reported.

While the Ministry’s decision has drawn criticism from social media users, who argue that the ban will not be effective, Minister Khalif remains steadfast in his defense of the move. He maintains that these sites pose a threat to the state, promoting immoral behavior and creating security problems. In an interview with VOA Somali, he asserted the necessity of the ban, emphasizing the need to protect society and combat the misuse of these platforms.

However, some critics argue that the government’s response is an overreach and a knee-jerk reaction to a complex issue. They suggest that instead of a blanket ban, the government should engage with the platforms and establish targeted measures to address specific accounts promoting immoral content. They also highlight the negative impact on Somali TikTok celebrities who earn a living from the platform and now face uncertainty.

The Somali government further expressed concerns about the use of betting sites, such as 1xBet, and the potential outflow of significant amounts of money from the country. Minister Khalif stated that the extensive use of 1xBet even distracts government soldiers from their duty to defend the nation. Authorities believe that these sites engage in activities that are not in compliance with Islamic law and that the money generated is illicit and untaxed.

In the past, the Somali government has taken action against al-Shabab by ordering the blocking of their websites, although some of these sites remain accessible globally. The dissemination of terrorist messages and the incitement of violence through any media or person on social media have been recognized as criminal acts by the federal government. This latest directive reinforces the government’s commitment to combating such activities.

To raise public awareness about the potential dangers of communication and the internet, the Ministry of Communications and Technology has launched a public awareness campaign. This initiative seeks to educate the public about the risks associated with the spread of news and unfounded information that can harm innocent individuals or incite the community.

The impact of the government’s decision to shut down TikTok, Telegram, and 1xBet remains to be seen, as the platforms hold significant popularity among Somali users.

The move reflects the government’s determination to prioritize security and combat the negative consequences associated with these platforms, while also raising questions about the balance between national security and individual freedoms in the digital age.

