Somali army decimates Al-Shabaab Strongholds in Countryside

The Somali military have obliterated the positions of the Al-Shabaab group in the rural regions.

The operation, carried out under the command of Khalid Binu Walid Mohamed Dhagaweyne, targeted the forested area encompassing Run-nirgood and Galcad districts, effectively dismantling the entrenched positions of the extremist organization.

Commander Dhagaweyne affirmed the triumphant outcome of the clearing operation, declaring the complete destruction of Al-Shabaab’s presence in the specified region. He further emphasized the unwavering determination of the Armed Forces to relentlessly pursue the militants and liberate the areas where they currently seek refuge within the Galgaduud region.

The joint efforts of national and regional forces have been instrumental in conducting thorough clean-up operations across various areas in Galmudug and Hirshabelle. These operations are specifically designed to root out the militants from their rural hideouts, effectively dismantling their networks and eradicating their presence from the region.

