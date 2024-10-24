The Somali government has condemned a deadly terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS), calling it a “heinous” act that threatens both global peace and security.

The attack, which took place at TUSAS headquarters near Ankara on Wednesday, claimed the lives of five people and injured 22 others, according to Turkish authorities.

In a statement, Somalia’s Foreign Ministry described the assault as a cowardly act that extends beyond Turkey. “This is not just an attack on Turkey but a threat to global peace and security.

Somalia, having faced similar challenges, empathizes with Turkey and stands in solidarity with its people.”

Somalia commended Turkish security forces for their swift response and expressed confidence that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

The ministry also called for stronger international cooperation to combat terrorism, urging global unity to prevent such attacks from undermining shared commitments to peace.

The attack, described by Turkish officials as a well-coordinated assault, targeted TUSAS, a major defence contractor known for manufacturing drones and fighter jets.

CCTV footage showed a man and woman, suspected attackers, approaching the facility with firearms and backpacks. An explosion followed by gunfire ensued.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya identified the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) as the likely culprit, though no group has officially claimed responsibility.

Among the victims were four TUSAS employees and a taxi driver, raising concerns about the security of Turkey’s critical defence infrastructure.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish government.

The attack drew widespread condemnation, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attending the BRICS summit in Russia, labeling it a “vile act” targeting Turkey’s defence industry. Russian President Vladimir Putin and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte both expressed their solidarity with Turkey and condemned the attack.

Somalia reaffirmed its commitment to stand by Turkey and the international community in the fight against terror.