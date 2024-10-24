The Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) has dismissed social media reports claiming that recently purchased government aircraft have crashed while attempting to land in unauthorized areas.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the SCAA refuted these claims, labelling them as part of a disinformation campaign by “enemies of Somalia.” The authority overseeing the country’s aviation operations confirmed that all government-owned helicopters and planes acquired in the past two years are fully compliant with safety standards.

“The Somali Civil Aviation Authority confirms that recent rumours about government-owned aircraft crashing or making emergency landings in remote areas are entirely false,” the statement read. The SCAA urged the public to rely on official sources for any aviation-related information to avoid being misled by baseless rumours.

“These allegations are designed to mislead and confuse. We encourage everyone to verify information through official channels,” said an SCAA spokesperson, emphasizing that all government aviation assets undergo regular inspections and adhere to strict safety regulations.

The denial comes as Somalia continues to enhance its military capabilities, after purchasing four Bell 412EPX helicopters from Italy for $16 million. These helicopters have significantly boosted Somalia’s military capacity since the lifting of the arms embargo, which had previously restricted the country’s ability to acquire advanced military equipment.

The SCAA reaffirmed that all government aircraft are “safe and performing their national duties” as intended.