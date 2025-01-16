The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Salah Ahmed Jama, today presided over a meeting between the Somali government and a high-level delegation led by Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, the Executive Director of the Saudi Fund for Development.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of investment and infrastructure development.

The two parties discussed the vast investment opportunities available in Somalia, emphasizing the need for international capital to fully harness the country’s untapped resources.

Key discussions also centered on the pivotal role the Saudi Fund for Development could play in Somalia’s economic growth. Ministers, experts from the Prime Minister’s Office, and other government officials presented a series of priority projects aligned with Somalia’s recently launched National Transformation Plan (NTP).

In his remarks, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the continued support from the Saudi Fund for Development, highlighting the importance of deepening bilateral collaboration to achieve mutual objectives for Somalia’s economic recovery and national reconstruction.

Mr. Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad reaffirmed the Saudi Fund’s commitment to supporting Somalia’s development, noting that the fund will continue its investments in critical, high-impact projects across the country.

The high-level delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development, arrived in Mogadishu this week for an official visit aimed at enhancing cooperation between the Fund and the Federal Government of Somalia