Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has landed in Bujumbura, Burundi’s capital, as part of his regional diplomatic tour aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and security cooperation.

In a meeting with Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye at the Presidential Palace, discussions centered on security, economic partnerships, and political alignment between the two nations.

President Hassan Sheikh expressed gratitude for Burundi’s contribution to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). In return, President Ndayishimiye praised Somalia for its progress against the Al-Shabaab militant group and its recent integration into the East African Community.

He also lauded the lifting of the long-standing arms embargo on Somalia, describing it as a “critical step” for the country’s sovereignty and security.

This visit marks the continuation of President Hassan Sheikh’s diplomatic efforts, which began in Uganda over the weekend. There, he met with President Yoweri Museveni to address bilateral relations and regional stability as Somalia prepares for the transition from ATMIS to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) in 2025.

With the ATMIS drawdown set for December 2024, AUSSOM will deploy approximately 11,000 troops to maintain urban security and protect critical infrastructure while Somali forces take on a larger role.

After his engagements in Burundi, President Hassan Sheikh is expected to proceed to Djibouti, as he seeks to bolster support for Somalia’s transition to long-term self-reliance in securing its territory.