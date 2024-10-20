The Somali government is under fire following its recent decision to appoint 17 new diplomats, with only one possessing prior experience within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Critics argue that this move violates the Foreign Service Act, which requires a minimum of two years of service at the Ministry before diplomats can be assigned to foreign postings.

This week, the Upper House Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs held a session to scrutinize the appointment process and to discuss the current state of the nation’s foreign policy. Leaders from the Ministry faced tough questions regarding the criteria used for selecting the new diplomats.

Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi acknowledged the irregularities but defended the appointments, explaining that high-ranking officials play a crucial role in the nomination process. He assured that the Ministry is actively working to reform these procedures. Additionally, Minister Fiqi announced plans to send 20 qualified young diplomats from within the Ministry to various overseas embassies.

Recently, the Foreign Affairs Ministry also appointed directors for several departments and brought on board advisors for embassies in multiple countries, including Turkey, the United States, Uganda, Kuwait, Syria, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and Italy.

Senator Marian Farah Kahiye, chair of the committee, raised a critical point regarding the government’s earlier decision to repatriate 48 diplomats on March 20, 2024. She expressed concern that none of these returning diplomats were considered for the newly established positions.

While Minister Fiqi conceded that some appointments had political underpinnings, he reassured that tribal affiliations did not play a role in the selection process. He emphasized the Ministry’s dedication to improving its operational practices and ensuring that future appointments adhere to the Foreign Service Act, all while navigating the political landscape of governmental responsibilities.